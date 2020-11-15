Telangana slashes property tax by 50% for FY21

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Telangana government has announced a 50 per cent rebate on property tax payments for FY21 in urban local body areas, including in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC.
It said the decision was taken to help people recoup the losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and recent floods.
All the assessees with a property tax demand of up to ₹15,000 in the GHMC area and ₹10,000 in other municipalities are eligible for the ‘one-off’ concession.
For those who have already paid the tax, the civic authorities would adjust the amount in the tax payable during the next financial year.
“The Covid-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown from March to July this year resulted in the overall slowdown of economy. This has impacted everyone in some way or the other,” Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Government of Telangana,) has said.
“The situation got aggravated during the recent heavy rains and inundation in parts of Hyderabad and the surrounding municipalities. Families belonging to the low and middle income strata have been affected,” he said, explaining the reason for slashing the Property Tax.
The government will reimburse the ULBs for the loss of revenue, it said in an order.
Critics, however, point out that the government reduced the tax to woo the voters in the upcoming elections to the GHMC. The notification for elections to the civic body is expected in the next few days.
