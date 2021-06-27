Telangana special quota for Dalit entrepreneurs

The Telangana government will consider offering a special quota for Dalits as they pursue their business and entrepreneurial ventures.

Addressing an all-party meeting on empowerment of Dalits here on Sunday, he said the government would consider giving special licences and funds to eligible Dalit youth to set up businesses and provide jobs.

He directed the officials to conduct a survey of the lands owned by Dalit community in the State and submit a detailed report to him. “We don’t mind spending ₹35-40,000 crore for the empowerment of Dalits,” he said.

He also said that the government would relax the income ceiling norm to benefit more Dalit students to get access to the Overseas Education Scholarship scheme.

The government said it would allocate ₹1,000 crore for the implementation of the Dalit Empowerment Scheme this year. This would be over and above the funds spent under the SC Sub Plan.

Senior Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka asked the Chief Minister to fill up all the backlog posts reserved for the SCs. With regard to the assigned lands, he felt that the farmers should be given shares in the companies that acquired the assigned lands.

Attacks on Dalits

A brochure released today said that as many as 8,818 victims (belonging to SC and ST communities) of atrocities received a compensation of ₹81.46 crore in the last seven years.