Telangana special quota for Dalit entrepreneurs

‘Why limit creativity to words’
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
The Telangana government will consider offering a special quota for Dalits as they pursue their business and entrepreneurial ventures.
Addressing an all-party meeting on empowerment of Dalits here on Sunday, he said the government would consider giving special licences and funds to eligible Dalit youth to set up businesses and provide jobs.
He directed the officials to conduct a survey of the lands owned by Dalit community in the State and submit a detailed report to him. “We don’t mind spending ₹35-40,000 crore for the empowerment of Dalits,” he said.
He also said that the government would relax the income ceiling norm to benefit more Dalit students to get access to the Overseas Education Scholarship scheme.
The government said it would allocate ₹1,000 crore for the implementation of the Dalit Empowerment Scheme this year. This would be over and above the funds spent under the SC Sub Plan.
Senior Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka asked the Chief Minister to fill up all the backlog posts reserved for the SCs. With regard to the assigned lands, he felt that the farmers should be given shares in the companies that acquired the assigned lands.
A brochure released today said that as many as 8,818 victims (belonging to SC and ST communities) of atrocities received a compensation of ₹81.46 crore in the last seven years.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
Local tour operators go the distance to offer the comfort and cuisine of home for Indian travellers who seek ...
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...