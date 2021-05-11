Telangana State Innovation Center, Kautilya School of Public Policy to develop social innovation ecosystem

Kautilya School of Public Policy (KSPP) of GITAM deemed to be University, Hyderabad has signed an MoU with the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), to develop social innovation ecosystem.

Ravi Narayan, Chief Innovation Officer, Government of Telangana, D Gunasekaran Registrar of GITAM, and Sridhar Pabbisetty, Founding Director of the institute, signed the MoU.

Kautilya School of Public Policy will be the ‘Research Partner’ for TSIC to help build a vibrant ecosystem and will make recommendations to enable a conducive administrative and regulatory environment for social innovation to flourish in the State.

The MoU focusses on research areas to facilitate new business models and also in decision making.

Students of Kautilya will also be engaged through research opportunities and capstone projects with TSIC and its sister organisations to provide hands-on experience.

“We will be able to use lessons from social innovation pilots that we will roll out together to influence larger policy matters in the right direction. Telangana being at the forefront of many social innovations will be able to create a social innovation ecosystem supported by the learnings from this collaboration," said Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries, and IT&C, Telangana.

Sridhar Pabbisetty, Founding Director, Kautilya School of Public Policy, said “We are elated to join hands with an expert organisation where transitions from traditional learning to the first-hand experience will be inculcated.”