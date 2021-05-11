Telangana State Innovation Center, Kautilya School of Public Policy to develop social innovation ecosystem

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Kautilya School of Public Policy (KSPP) of GITAM deemed to be University, Hyderabad has signed an MoU with the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), to develop social innovation ecosystem.
Ravi Narayan, Chief Innovation Officer, Government of Telangana, D Gunasekaran Registrar of GITAM, and Sridhar Pabbisetty, Founding Director of the institute, signed the MoU.
Kautilya School of Public Policy will be the ‘Research Partner’ for TSIC to help build a vibrant ecosystem and will make recommendations to enable a conducive administrative and regulatory environment for social innovation to flourish in the State.
The MoU focusses on research areas to facilitate new business models and also in decision making.
Students of Kautilya will also be engaged through research opportunities and capstone projects with TSIC and its sister organisations to provide hands-on experience.
“We will be able to use lessons from social innovation pilots that we will roll out together to influence larger policy matters in the right direction. Telangana being at the forefront of many social innovations will be able to create a social innovation ecosystem supported by the learnings from this collaboration," said Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries, and IT&C, Telangana.
Sridhar Pabbisetty, Founding Director, Kautilya School of Public Policy, said “We are elated to join hands with an expert organisation where transitions from traditional learning to the first-hand experience will be inculcated.”
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...