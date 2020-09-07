Telangana suspends all registrations, District Collectors takeover all records from VROs

The Telangana government has suspended all registration activities across the State with effect from September 8 (Tuesday), ahead of the move to bring in a new comprehensive legislation that aims to streamline the systems.

The State government issued orders to this effect and the District Collectors have been directed to take over all the revenue records — originals and copies from the Village Revenue Officers (VROs) in their respective districts immediately.

This move precedes the new Revenue Bill to be taken up during the Assembly Session which commenced today.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has issued orders directing the District Collectors to complete the process by Monday evening (September 7).

At the Telangana State Cabinet meet, convened today at Pragathi Bhavan, chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the new Revenue act is expected to be ratified and a decision taken too scrap the existing village administration officer (VAO) system.

The Monsoon session of the Telangana State Legislative Assembly, which began on Monday morning, condoled the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee and paid rich tributes to the tall leader.