Telangana T-Fiber project to cover all municipalities: KTR

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has directed officials to expand the Telangana Fiber Grid (T-Fiber) project to all municipalities across the State.

As part of the project expansion, the Minister directed officials to conduct a survey in GHMC limits and submit a report at the earliest.

The Minister chaired the Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation Board meeting at T-Hub today, and enquired about the work status of T-Fiber and wanted the project to be expanded.

During the meeting, officials informed the Minister that by August this year every village will be extended fiber connectivity and works were being executed accordingly.

The Minister instructed the officials to commence the exercise of extending fiber connectivity to 30,000 government offices on a priority basis from June.

As per State Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's instructions, all the Rythu Vedikas should be extended fiber connectivity, the Minister told the officials that this would enable farmers to access internet services.

The connectivity has already been extended to five Rythu Vedikas under a pilot project.

The Minister further wanted the officials to consider examining broadband connectivity as a utility and work out a mechanism for extending this to each household in all the towns across the State.

IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Mission Bhagiratha Engineer-in-Chief Krupakar Reddy, and T-fiber MD Sujai Karampuri were present at the meeting.