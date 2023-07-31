The metro rail network in Hyderabad will get a leg up, with the State Cabinet deciding to expand the network with an outlay of ₹60,000 crore in the next three-four years. The Cabinet also proposed establishing a second civil airport at Hakimpet, while allotting land to the Warangal airport.

“We are appealing to the union government to consider converting the defence airport at Hakimpet into a civilian airport. The city deserves a second airport,” Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao said.

The 5.30-hr marathon Cabinet meeting has been convened ahead of the assembly session that begins on August 3.

“Two-double decker metro lines (a metro lane at one level and a road lane on the other) will be laid connecting the Jubilee Bus Station with Tumkunta and another from Patny to Kandlakoya,” KTR said.

“We will approach the union government for financial assistance for the metro expansion project. If they respond, it will help. Or, we will go ahead and take up the project on our own,” he said.

In a significant development, the Cabinet has decided to absorb 43,373 Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees into government service. A sub-committee has been set up to prepare modalities for the absorption. “We have taken a decision to absorb them in a bid to strengthen the public transport system in the State,” he said.

Flood damage

The Government has asked the officials to prepare a detailed assessment of the damages caused by the recent rains and floods. “The Chief Minister has sanctioned ₹500 crore to take up relief, rehabilitation, and relief works. The government will give an ex-gratia to the families of 40 people who lost their lives in the rain fury,” he said.

Orphan Policy

The State Cabinet also decided to prepare an Orphan Policy to treat all the orphans as children of the State. The government would take care of their well-being.

