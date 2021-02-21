Telangana to formulate space-tech policy framework

With a vision to make Telangana a commercial hub for all space-related products and services, the state government has decided to formulate a Space-tech policy framework.

To formulate Telangana’s SpaceTech Policy Framework, the state government has invited all relevant stakeholders---hardware start-ups, analytics start-ups, academia, etc., to share their insights during a virtual consultation.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Telangana, has said, “Telangana is creating a holistic framework to develop end-to-end SpaceTech ecosystem in the state and attempt to capture the emerging global opportunities in space-related investments and innovations. This can potentially create a trickle-down impact on other areas of innovation, such as universal connectivity and big data analytics for agriculture, remote education, disaster management, etc.”

Uma Maheshwaran, Scientific Secretary, ISRO Headquarters, and Dr Ravi Kumar, Director, National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) were present during discussions today.

The policy aims to push domestic production of launch vehicles, satellite systems and sub-systems, ground equipment manufacturing etc. Also, equal emphasis would be given to downstream remote sensing applications, among others that can solve real-life problems in agriculture, disaster management, insurance, urban flood modelling, forestry, etc.

SpaceCom policy 2020

The Department of Space, Government of India, had recently released the draft SpaceCom policy 2020 and draft SpaceRS policy 2020. The states can significantly contribute to achieving national objectives like Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Telangana has resolved to develop a conducive ecosystem for SpaceTech. Telangana is already home to several renowned start-ups such as Skyroot, Dhruva and other major companies in the SpaceTech sector, with Hyderabad having collocated facilities of DRDO, NRSC, ADRIN, DRDL, RCI, BDL, MDN, Ordnance Factory, DMRL, ARCI (Materials), etc.