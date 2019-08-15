Telangana to introduce new Revenue Bill

The Telangana Government will introduce a new Revenue Bill in the next Assembly session to replace ‘old and outdated Revenue law’ that caused immense loss to farmersand the state.

Addressing a gathering at the 73rd Independence Day parade here on Thursday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has said that there was an immediate need to completely revamp the Revenue laws that were outdated.

“The old, outdated Revenue laws have caused immense losses to the farmers and people. The State Government is in the process of completely revamping the laws. We are going to introduce a new Bill in the ensuing session of the Assembly,” he said.

The Revenue Department officials are up in arms against the proposed Bill. Various employees’ associations in the department have been protesting against introduction of the Bill that could do away with the basic identity of the Revenue Department.

In his 20-minute address, the Chief Minister called for empowerment of local bodies and governance in villages and municipalities.

Talking about the 60-day Action Plan that the State Government has recently announced, he said the first phase of the plan would focus on villagecleanliness.

“The local bodies should evolve annual and five-year plans for the development of gram panchayats. The village bodies should take approval of gram sabhas and spend their funds accordingly,” he said.

“On its part, the State Government would release the funds meant for village local bodies to help them chalk out their own plans. We have already given orders to fill up all the vacancies in the Panchayat Raj department and other relevant departments,” he said.

The Action Plan would include a week-long programme to revive the basic power infrastructure in villages. “All the relevant staff from the electricity department would be available in villages to ensure replacement of faulty electric poles and wires,” he said.

Irrigation

He said the on-going irrigation schemes such as Kaleshwaram would give the State an additional 1,000 tmc of water from the Krishna and Godavari river systems. “Of this, 175 tmc of water would be ready for farmers in the combined Khammam district from the next kharif season,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the State could double its wealth to Rs 8.66 lakh crore from Rs 4 lakh crore in the last five years. “The State registered a healthy growth rate of 14.84 per cent,” he said.