Telangana to issue new pattadar passbooks for property owners

With a view to ending litigations and ensuring full rights on their properties, the Telangana Government has decided to issue maroon coloured pattadar passbooks to the owners of all non-agricultural properties, including plots, houses and flats.

The State Government, which brought in a new Revenue Act recently, said that the owners of such properties, including those who built structures like farm houses in agricultural lands, will be given the new passbooks free of charge.

“Our aim is to protect the properties through the revolutionary new Revenue Act. The passbooks will be issued to protect people permanently from land litigations and disputes and confer them with full rights on their properties,” Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said.

Online registration

Taking part in a review meeting on Wednesday evening on the implementation of the new Revenue Act, he asked the people in the State to get mutations done online free of cost for their houses, plots, flats, houses constructed near the agriculture wells, farm houses and other non-agriculture properties.

“From now onwards, every inch of land can only be transferred and registered from one person to another only through the Dharani portal,” he said.

He requested the people to register online the details of their non-agriculture properties, details of their family members, and Aadhaar card numbers.

“If mutation for the property details are not done now, there will be a problem in transferring their properties to their children,” he cautioned.