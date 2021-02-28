Telangana to launch Covid-19 vaccination for general public from March 1

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Telangana will rollout Covid-19 vaccination programme for general public from March 1. The soft launch will begin in about 100 centres across the State, with each centre attending to 200 people.
The officials of the Health Department said people who are 60 years and above and those in the age group of 45-59 years with co-morbidities are eligible to get the vaccine.
The vaccine centres will open from 9 am to 3 pm every day.
“We are going to open more centres in the next few weeks,” a Health Department official said.
Meanwhile, the State reported 176 new positive cases on Saturday, taking the total number of cases so far in the State to 2,98,807 cases.
As many as 163 patients have recovered, taking the total number of recovered patients so far to 2,95,222. As on today, there are 1,951 active cases in the State.
