Telangana to launch Dharani portal on Dussehra

K V Kurmanath Hyderabad | Updated on September 27, 2020 Published on September 27, 2020

This will kick off the computer-based registrations for revenue deals

As it heralds a new revenue regime in the State, the Telangana’s Chief Minister will formally launch the Dharani portal on Dussehra. This will kick off the computer-based registrations.

The State had temporarily put the registration process on hold pending the launch of the portal.

The Dharani portal will act as a key window for all revenue transactions, beginning October 25.

The Government asked the officials to complete uploading information on all the landed properties onto the portal to facilitate smooth transactions of all revenue deals.

“The Tahsildars, Deputy Tahsildars and Sub-Registrars would be equipped with necessary training in completing the registration process and mutation process online,” he said in a review meeting held on Saturday.

The revenue offices will receive computers and other infrastructure to carry out the transactions. Each registrar office would get a computer operator to take care of the computer operations

