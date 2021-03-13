Telangana to ramp up Covid testing

With neighbouring States like Maharashtra reporting higher number of Covid-19 positive cases, the Telangana Government has directed the officials of the Health Department to ramp up the testing numbers to 50,000 a day.

The State, which has been reporting cases under 200 a day for the last few weeks and testing 20,000-30,000 samples a day, has reported 216 cases on Friday.

“The department must be more vigilant now as the bordering States began to report higher number of positive cases. You should increase the number of samples to 50,000 a day. We must follow the testing-tracing-treating method meticulously,” Eatala Rajender, Minister for Health Minister, said.

“He asked the superintendents of various hospitals to be prepared to treat more number of patients in case the numbers see a surge,” an official of the Health Ministry said.

He asked the Health officials in Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Nirmal, Adilabad, Asifabad and Manchiryal districts, which share borders with Maharashtra, to be more alert.

On Friday, the State tested 34,482 samples and found 216 new positive cases. It so far reported 3,00,933 cases, with a recovery rate of 98.81 per cent. Two persons died due to the virus on Friday, taking the total number of deaths to 1,652.