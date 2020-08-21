Telangana to roll out integrated township policy

Telangana Government is in the process of finalising a special policy that seeks to encourage setting up of satellite townships and distributed development of Hyderabad and other urban areas.

KT Rama Rao, Telangana IT, Industries and Urban Development Minister, said, “This policy will build on the concept of GRID (Growth in Distribution) strategy, which will focus on development of the city in all directions. Hitherto, most of the development was in the western part of the city; we will take this to the East, North and South.”

The policy was ready for launch but got postponed as State Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao suggested some more changes to pave the way for a holistic development of the city with local transport networks, Rao said.

Interacting over a Web interface with the CII on ‘Telangana Real Estate & Infra Projects in the Covid-19 World’, he said that as part of this effort towards ensuring all-round growth, a new IT park will soon be developed on the eastern part of the city abutting Outer Ring Road.

Several developers in the State and other parts of the country have come forward to take up new projects and they are also looking at taking them up in new locations other than in the Western region of the city, which has grown due to the expansion of the IT sector and other services.

On the strong momentum the Hyderabad real estate has gathered in recent times, the minister said, “The Hyderabad real estate has managed to keep pace with Bengaluru real estate development. I am sure it won’t be long before we outpace it.”

“Hyderabad is a life sciences, IT and other services hub. Forty per cent of the bulk drugs made in the country and one-third of the global vaccine production comes from Hyderabad. We expect to see it playing a much bigger role. The setting up of large facilities by Novartis with 6,000 employees, and recently Medtronics in the life sciences sector is a vindication of the momentum the city is witness too,” he said.

Referring to Jal Shakthi Ministry complimenting the Telangana Government for being able to connect 93.8 per cent households with piped drinking water supply, he said that this would not have been possible but for the visionary approach adopted towards investing for the long term.

Talking of the proposed Secretariat complex, he said that it will be an Indian Green Building Council (IGBC)-certified green guilding with focus on encouraging Green Space Index.

C Sekhar Reddy of CII IGBC, who is also engaged with the real estate sector, raised certain concerns, including those related to RERA. The Minister assured that these would be addressed as early as possible.