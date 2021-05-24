National

Telangana to start second vaccination drive from Tuesday

Our Bureau Hyderabad May 24 | Updated on May 24, 2021

K Chandrashekhar Rao

Prepare guidelines and organise special vaccination centres, says CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the officials to start the second vaccination programme from Tuesday.

The CM has asked the people who have taken the first dose of the vaccine and are eligible for the second vaccination to go to the government vaccination centre nearby and take the vaccine.

During the review meeting on Covid prevention measures, the CM instructed Minister T Harish Rao to prepare guidelines to identify the super spreaders, organise special vaccination centres and formulate the guidelines.

