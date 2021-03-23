Telangana to temporarily shut educational institutions on Covid surge

With Covid-19 positive cases witnessing a surge, the Telangana Government has announced temporary closure of all government and private schools, colleges, residential schools and hostels from tomorrow. Medical colleges, however, will continue to function, according to State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.

The schools and colleges, however, can offer online classes to their students.

“There is a surge in Covid cases across the country. Our neighbouring States are reporting a sharp rise in positive cases. Some schools in Telangana too reported positive cases,” she said.

“There is a chance of the virus getting spread in closed spaces. Several States like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have closed down educational institutions,” she said.

Acknowledging the increase in the positive cases, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had announced in the Assembly a few days ago that the Government would take a call (on the closure of schools) in a day or two.

“Parents have expressed concern over the rise in the incidence. After reviewing their requests, the Government has decided to temporarily close the educational institutions,” Sabitha Indra Reddy said.

On Monday, the State reported 412 new cases, registering a sharp increase in active cases. The total number of active cases has gone up to 3,151 on Tuesday as against 1,902 cases on March 1.

The number of cases has gone up by four times to 412 from 116 cases reported on March 1.