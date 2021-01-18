Telangana urges Centre to do away with cesses, surcharges

The Telangana government has asked the Centre Union Government to do away with the practice of cesses and surcharges as the States are not getting a share from such collections.

Taking part in a video conference organised by the Finance Minister on Monday, Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao asked the Government to increase the rates of relevant taxes where the States can get a better share.

He wanted the Government to extend the facility of availing of a loan of up to 2 per cent (of State’s Gross State Domestic Product) in 2021-22 as well. “The States would require funds in order to promote public expenditure. We request the Government to extend the facility that it offered in 2020-21 in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

He pointed out that the State had suffered a loss of Rs 723 crore during 2020-21 due to the Centre’s refusal to accept certain recommendations made by the 15th Finance Commission.

“The Centre should accept the recommendations made by the Commission with regard to grants in toto every year,” he said.

Under the provisions of the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the Centre was supposed to sanction Rs 900 crore in the last two years for the development backward areas in Telangana. Requesting the Government to release the amount immediately, he asked the Finance Minister to continue the help for five more years.

He also wanted the Government to release the GST (Goods and Service Tax) compensation immediately.