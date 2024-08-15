Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the State government will not borrow funds at higher interest rates to avoid placing a heavy burden on the people.

“Despite facing financial hurdles, the government is making all out efforts to fulfil the promises of Abhayahastham with a commitment of bringing happiness in every family,” he said in his maiden Independence Day speech.

Reddy said his government is making efforts to restructure State debts. “We met with the World Bank President during our recent visit to America… talks with the World Bank representatives were held in a cordial manner in extending financial assistance with low interest rate for State development,” the Chief Minister said.

He then give an update on the six promises made by his party ahead of elections.

He also dwelled on the pending division of assets a decade after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana formation. “Water sharing in river Krishna and Godavari was also not addressed. My government is giving priority to State interests and maintaining cordial relations with the neighbouring states as well as with the Centre. Government is hoping for a positive outcome from the talks held recently with AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on pending bifurcation related issues,” he said.

US tour

He also spoke about his recently concluded US and South Korea tours.

“We held talks with 10 most popular global companies. The government entered agreements for ₹31,532 crore investments in Telangana. The MoUs with global companies will create 30,000 job opportunities,” Reddy said.

On fixing government accountability, he said, “A facility was also created to seek suggestions from people to run the people-friendly government. The State government is functioning in the interests of the majority of people. The government is ready to rectify mistakes, if any.”

“We have been maintaining restraint though some forces made false allegations against the government. The government is functioning with utmost conscience and inspiration,” he stressed.