Telangana women entrepreneurs get access to Meeshoo platform

WE HUB, an exclusive incubator for women entrepreneurs, has signed an agreement with Meesho, a social commerce platform, to provide market exposure to entrepreneurs from Telangana.

WE HUB Chief Executive Officer Deepthi Ravula and Meesho Founder and Chief Executive Officer Vidit Aatrey signed the agreement on Wednesday.

“The two organisations will help women-led businesses in getting access to markets. The entrepreneurs will register as suppliers on the Meesho platform, allowing them to showcase their products to the consumers online,” WE HUB Chief Executive Officer Deepthi Ravula said.

“The women entrepreneurs will get help in onboarding their product listings,” she said.