Telangana’s Covid vaccine wastage down to 0.62%

The number of Covid positive cases continues to grow in Telangana. The State registered 364 cases on Friday as against 313 cases the previous day. Two persons have succumbed to the viral infection, while 2,607 patients are taking treatment in various hospitals and in home isolation.

Meanwhile, the State could curtail the wastage of vaccines by half to 0.62 per cent from about 1.22 per cent three days ago.

“The wastage of vaccines on Friday is at 0.62 per cent,” G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health, Government of Telangana, has said.

The State had refuted the Union Health Secretary’s claim that Telangana topped the list of States with a very high wastage rate of 17.6 per cent.

“The State has been allotted 9.58 lakh vaccine doses so far. Of these, about 40,000 doses have been reserved for the personnel belonging to the Armed Forces, while another 14,420 doses are kept as buffer,” he said.

According to the latest figures, the State administered 8.97 lakh vaccine doses as against the net availability of 9.03 lakh doses. “This puts the wastage at 0.62 per cent,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

The State, which opened 560 vaccine centres in the public and private sectors, administered 22,500 doses on Friday.

Of the 8.97 lakh doses administered so far, the vaccine centres in the government sector accounted for 6.91 lakhs.