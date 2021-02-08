Telangana’s first Kisan Rail heads from Warangal to Barasat in West Bengal

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
After commissioning Kisan Rails from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, South Central Railway has started the first Kisan Rail from Telangana today to assist the farm sector in marketing their agricultural produce and for better price realisation by providing cost-effective transportation.
The first Kisan Rail from Telangana has been loaded with turmeric from Warangal station in Secunderabad Division. The rail has been loaded with 230 tons of dry turmeric in 10 Parcel Vans and is being transported to Barasat station of Sealdah Division in West Bengal. The Central government has started running Kisan Rails for boosting the income of the farm sector, while providing a hassle-free, safe and fast transport services for the marketing of the produce from the agriculture sector.
The Ministry of Food Processing Industries announced extension of 50 per cent tariff concession on the transportation of notified fruits and vegetables through Kisan Rail trains, under “Operation Greens - TOP to Total.” Accordingly, SCR’s first Kisan rail from Telangana was also given 50 per cent tariff concession for transporting turmeric under this scheme.
Warangal District is a hub for cultivation of agricultural produce, especially commercial crops. So far, this agricultural produce is being transported from Warangal to different parts of the country through roadways which is a tedious task and prone to enroute losses.
Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway, appealed to the farmers and traders to use Kisan Rail specials and avail special concessions and facilities being offered by Railways.
He assured the farmers and traders that Railways will extend full support for hassle-free transportation of their farm produce.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...