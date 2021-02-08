Telangana’s first Kisan Rail heads from Warangal to Barasat in West Bengal

After commissioning Kisan Rails from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, South Central Railway has started the first Kisan Rail from Telangana today to assist the farm sector in marketing their agricultural produce and for better price realisation by providing cost-effective transportation.

The first Kisan Rail from Telangana has been loaded with turmeric from Warangal station in Secunderabad Division. The rail has been loaded with 230 tons of dry turmeric in 10 Parcel Vans and is being transported to Barasat station of Sealdah Division in West Bengal. The Central government has started running Kisan Rail s for boosting the income of the farm sector, while providing a hassle-free, safe and fast transport services for the marketing of the produce from the agriculture sector.

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries announced extension of 50 per cent tariff concession on the transportation of notified fruits and vegetables through Kisan Rail trains, under “Operation Greens - TOP to Total.” Accordingly, SCR’s first Kisan rail from Telangana was also given 50 per cent tariff concession for transporting turmeric under this scheme.

Warangal District is a hub for cultivation of agricultural produce, especially commercial crops. So far, this agricultural produce is being transported from Warangal to different parts of the country through roadways which is a tedious task and prone to enroute losses.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway, appealed to the farmers and traders to use Kisan Rail specials and avail special concessions and facilities being offered by Railways.

He assured the farmers and traders that Railways will extend full support for hassle-free transportation of their farm produce.