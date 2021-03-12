Telebu develops all-inclusive communication services for political parties to campaign

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Telebu, which develops a suite of products and solutions to improve internal and external communication for companies has announced that its services are being utilised by political parties for the upcoming Assembly elections in five states including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry.
The product portfolio that is being leveraged by political parties include Grptalk – an audio-conferencing app; video conferencing app – TelebuJoin and TelebuHub - contact centre software in addition to TelebuPing, a secure end-to-end encrypted group messenger, etc.
The Telebu services are helping candidates better canvass during the elections as it lets them communicate in the regional language, send text and voice reminders and inform them about the good governance that has happened across the State, choose right candidates in every constituency via survey systems, do Sentiment Mapping, improve voter turnouts in addition to hosting pre- exit polls, authenticating databases & voters list and measure campaign effectiveness.
Satya Yeramsetti, CEO, Telebu said- “We are constantly evolving our products, features and services to meet the growing needs of political parties, government agencies and changing dynamics of election campaigning. Our services have been successfully used in previously held Telangana and Bihar elections and we look forward to upcoming assembly elections as a perfect opportunity for us to increase business prospects."
Grptalk facilitates a connection with 3 - 10,000+ people on a single call in 30 seconds. TelebuJoin is a video conferencing and webinar platform that helps businesses connect, communicate, collaborate and generate leads safely, securely and at scale. TelebuHub is contact centre software that comes with inbuilt CRM, social integrations, ticketing and a knowledge management system.
