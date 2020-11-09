National

Telugu actor Chiranjeevi tests positive for Covid-19

PTI Hyderabad | Updated on November 09, 2020 Published on November 09, 2020

Telugu film actor and former union minister K Chiranjeevi on Monday said he had tested positive for Covid-19 and is asymptomatic.

He said on his Twitter page that he took a test before resuming shoot of his upcoming movie ‘Acharya.’

“Took a test for COVID before resuming Acharya shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive. I am asymptomatic and & quarantining myself at home,” he said.

The actor requested all those who came in contact with him during the past five days to undergo coronavirus test.

He said he will update soon on his recovery.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 09, 2020
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.