Temporary govt employees cannot be regularised: Kerala HC

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The service of a temporary government employee or those working in any institution with “deep and pervasive state control” cannot be regularised, the Kerala High Court has ruled.
A division bench justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Gopinath P gave the verdict on the basis of an earlier judgement of the Supreme Court in the State of Karnataka and Others versus Uma Devi and Others case.
The bench gave the ruling in an appeal challenging a single bench order rejecting a plea of two employees of the Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD) under the State government seeking regularisation of their services.
Also read: Kerala govt to stop regularising temporary staff
Referring to the apex court verdict, the bench said no regularisation can be granted to any temporary employee of the government or those employed in its departments, statutory bodies including Local Self-Government Institutions, government companies, statutory corporations or of any institution like the IHRD where there is “deep and pervasive state control”.
The bench said such privileges cannot be granted to the employees of even special purpose vehicles formed for implementing specific projects or the institutions of public importance and related to governmental functions.
Also read: Striking PSC rank holders in Kerala earn no respite
Noting that the law laid down by the Supreme Court is the law of the land, the court, in its February 22 order, said any deviation from it is to be deprecated.
“When a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court has declared that regularisation should be permitted only as a one-time measure subject to the conditions mentioned in paragraph 53 of the judgment in the secretary, state of Karnataka and others Vs Uma Devi and others (supra), we do not see how any authority can violate those directions and issue orders of regularisation, contrary to the principles laid down in that judgment,” it said.
It said it has noticed that orders are being issued contrary to the law declared by the Supreme Court in that judgment.
“We deem it appropriate to suo-motu implead the chief secretary of the Kerala government,” as an additional 3rd respondent to the writ appeal, the court added.
It directed the high court’s registry to carry out necessary amendments to the cause title and forward a certified copy of this judgment to the chief secretary who shall upon its receipt take note of the fact that no regularisation can be granted to any temporary employee.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...