Ten-day lockdown begins in Telangana

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
People lined up in long queues at groceries and shopping malls on Wednesday morning, on the first day of the 10-day lockdown declared by the State government.
Shoppers were anxious to buy the daily needs during the 6 am-10 am allowed for shops selling essentials. The police have set up makeshift checkposts on key roads and street corners to enforce the lockdown. The RTC and Metro services were operational only during the four-hour relaxation period.
Though the railways have not stopped the scheduled trains, most of the passengers had to walk to the stations in the absence of cabs and autos. “We are allowing only passengers with valid tickets into the railway station,” a police officer on duty at the Hyderabad (Nampally) Railway Station told BusinessLine.
On Wednesday, the State reported 4,723 new positive cases, lower than the number of patients (5,695) recovered. As many as 31 patients died due to the infection. The State tested 69,525 samples on Wednesday. The number of active cases stands at 59,133.The State Government have made several exemptions to ensure smooth functioning of the manufacturing units, cold storage units, all of agriculture and allied activities, e-commerce deliveries and emergency services.
Meanwhile, the Telangana government has asked Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan to increase supplies of oxygen, Remdesivir doses, ventilators and Covid testing kits. In a tele-conference convened by the Union Minister, Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the State was treating a large number of patients coming in from the neighbouring Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. “So, it is not proper to allocate medicines, oxygen and equipment based on the infection incidence in the State alone,” he explained. He wanted the daily allocation of oxygen to be increased 600 tonnes from the present 450 tonnes. “We would require 20,000 vials of Remdesivir and 1,500 Tocilizumab injections a day. We also need two lakh testing kits a day,” he said.
The Telangana Finance Minister said the State would require 1.29 crore vaccine doses in order to vaccinate the people above 45 years of age. “We immediately need 13 lakh doses for this month and 2,000 ventilators, keeping in view the demand for the life-saving equipment,” he said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...