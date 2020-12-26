Ten UK returnees to Tamil Nadu test Covid positive

Packing batteries with more punch
Ten passengers who arrived from the UK to Tamil Nadu in the last one month have tested positive for Coronavirus.
Out of nearly 2,300 UK returnees to the State between November 25 and December 26, a total of 1,362 were traced and tested of which ten tested positive. Results of 318 returnees are awaited, says the daily bulletin by the State Health Department on Coronavirus.
Of the ten returnees from UK who tested positive, four are in Chennai, three in Thanjavur and one each in Nilgiris, Theni and Madurai, the bulletin said.
Among the 81 contacts of the ten Covid-19 patients, four tested positive; 33 negative and results of others is awaited.
All UK returnees positive patients and their positive contracts are being kept in separate isolation wards, the bulletin said.
Meanwhile, there was an additional 1,019 Coronavirus in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 8,13,161.
After 1,098 Covid-19 patients were discharged the number of active cases stood at 9,039.
There were 11 deaths and 64,441 samples tested.
In Chennai there was an addition of 295 cases while in all other 36 districts the number of infections was less than 100, the bulletin said.
