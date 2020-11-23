Tenet set to release in India on December 4

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is scheduled for release in India on December 4.

The announcement was made by Dimple Kapadia, one of the lead cast members of the movie. A video of the announcement was shared on Warner Bros India’s official social-media accounts as well.

“I’m extremely delighted to announce the release of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet on the 4th of December all across cinemas in India. It has been an honour for me to be associated with this project. The film has some spectacular action sequences, turns and twists that you can best enjoy only on the big screen,” Kapadia said in the video.

Tenet is one of the first big-budget films to make it to Indian cinemas after theatres reopened amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stars struck and box office losses

The $200-million movie, after facing multiple delays, was finally released in select theatres across the globe in August. It has grossed $350 million worldwide, according to a report by The Verge.

After a singular theatrical run, across the world, including the United States, Warner Bros had recently announced the home release plan for Tenet.

The big-budget flick is scheduled for a home release on December 15 in select countries outside of India.

The movie stars John David Washington in the lead. It also includes Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Martin Donovan, Fiona Dourif, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Himesh Patel, Clémence Poésy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.