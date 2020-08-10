Thackeray must scale up testing and isolation facilities in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

The former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis said the Thackeray Government must scale up testing and isolation facilities in Maharashtra for fighting the pandemic. The Covid situation in Maharashtra is serious and it accounted for 42 per cent of all deaths due to the infection in the country, he said on Monday in Goa.

He is on a visit to the neighbouring State, where he called upon his party’s member and Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant.

Addressing the media, Fadnavis, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra State Assembly, said that the RT-PCR and antigen pathology tests must be carried out in the right proportion for effective detection of Covid viral infections.

Fadnavis has been a big votary of RT-PCR tests for Covid-19. The Covid RT-PCR test is a real-time test for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from the viruses in upper and lower respiratory specimens of the patients. The laboratory samples such as swabs, sputum and lower respiratory tract aspirates contain the nucleic acid.

Yesterday, Fadnavis had tweeted that RT-PCR is a gold standard for the Covid testing. To identify the spread of coronavirus, the State Government needs to put more stress on RT-PCR testing and Maharashtra should increase its RT-PCR testing capacity.