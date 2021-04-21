Thackeray refrains from announcing lockdown

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray refrained from announcing a complete lockdown in the State following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on Tuesday that a lockdown must be the last resort in the fight against the Covid-19 second wave and urged the States to manage the situation with micro-containment wherever required.

The State Cabinet had asked Chief Minister to impose lockdown considering the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the State. CM Thackeray was expected to announce lockdown on Wednesday. But according to sources, the Chief Minister was busy discussing and managing the Nashik tragedy where 24 Covid-19 patients died in the hospital after a leakage in the oxygen tank. Thackeray is likely to visit Nashik on Thursday.

The State government is also considering the reaction from industries and the business sector if complete lockdown is imposed. With Prime Minister Modi’s appeal to go for micro-containment instead of lockdown, the State government is reconsidering its strategy, said sources.

The government is cautious about political repercussions as the Opposition BJP is likely to be against lockdown and would garner support to oppose the move.