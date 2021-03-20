National

Thane district’s Covid-19 count up by 1,949, death toll by 8

PTI Thane | Updated on March 20, 2021

With the addition of 1,949 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,84,317, an official said on Saturday.

These new cases were reported on Friday, he said.

As the virus claimed the life of eight persons, the death toll in the district rose to 6,370.

The Covid-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.24 per cent, he added.

So far, 2,64,590 patients have recuperated from the infection, which took the recovery rate to 93.06 per cent.

There are 13,357 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the Covid-19 case count has gone up to 47,200, while the death toll is 1,208, another official said.

Superintendent of an ashram school at Dabhosa in Palghar’s Jawhar died due to the infection while undergoing treatment in Nashik. He was among the 79 from three ashram schools in Jawhar, who had tested positive last week, a health official said.

Published on March 20, 2021
