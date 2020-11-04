Thanks to corona warriors, India moving towards victory over virus: Koshyari

Leadership and Lies
The art of strategic deception has been perfected by most top management
The second wave of Covid-19 pandemic has hit some countries, including Germany and France, and new lockdowns have been announced in some areas. However, due to the collective efforts of doctors, nurses, social organisations, researchers and philanthropists, India has been steadily moving towards victory over the virus, said Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday.
Addressing an event held at the Raj Bhavan, where he complimented many corona warriors, Koshyari said that the word service is very easy to pronounce, but it is challenging to serve. However, the doctors, nurses and other social workers in the country have acted with the feeling of real social service towards the people of the country.
He said that controlling the Covid-19 outbreak in the densely populated Dharavi area in Mumbai is an excellent example of public participation.
Assistant Commissioner of Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Kiran Dighavakar, was felicitated by the Governor for bringing the Corona pandemic in Dharavi under control through collective efforts.
Apart from government work, public participation, as well as the contribution of non-governmental organisations, has made it possible to control the infection in Dharavi, Dighavkar said on the occasion.
