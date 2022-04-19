The Daily Dose: April 19, 2022

#Tedros in town: The WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is in Gujarat today, to launch the global traditional medicines centre. His visit comes at a time, India contests a soon to be released WHO report on overall Covid mortality.

#Daily count: India’s new Covid-19 cases stand at 1,247, and one death in the last 24 hours.

#Kerala factor: Earlier this week though, India saw a near 90 per cent jump in Covid cases on a 24-hour basis, leading to apprehensions of a fresh spike in numbers. And Kerala had accounted for a bulk of the mortality numbers.

#Usual Omicron suspects: Kerala has not done a genetic analysis of the Covid variant that struck during the last three or four days leading to a spurt in active cases and spike in deaths, but experts suspect the Omicron BA.2, or better the still the recombinant XE, to be the villain.

#No clamour for boosters: There has been a lukewarm response to booster doses at private hospitals despite rise in Covid cases. The Centre opened up precautionary vaccine doses for all aged 18 years and above on April 10. Paid vaccines have been made available only in private vaccination centres.

#Covaxin update: Ocugen and Bharat Biotech International have amended their present co-development, supply and commercialisation agreement on the latter’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin in the US and Canada to include Mexico.