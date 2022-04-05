The Daily Dose: April 5, 2022

#Below 1000, again: India’s new Covid-19 cases dipped below 1000, again. According to Health Ministry data, 795 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, and 58 deaths. India has administered over 184.87 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far.

#Not twice bitten: Having cancelled his visit to India twice last year, due to the pandemic, the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to visit around April 22nd.

#Familiar concern, now raised on a vaccine: A concern often raised on medicines is now being brought up in the context of vaccines. How does a medical product that runs into regulatory issues internationally, continue to be safe for the domestic market? The query comes up this time against the backdrop of weekend developments, where the World Health Organization (WHO) said it suspended supply of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin through United Nation agencies.

#Deal-street’s back: Elaine Tan, Senior Analyst at Refinitiv says that global deal-making fell to its lowest opening period since 2020, the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, but M&A activity involving India witnessed a strong start as the first quarter period reached a four-year high.

#Call for urgent action: Unfortunately, the past year has witnessed a worsening of the global TB pandemic. For the first time in a decade, more people died of TB last year than in the year prior. And this is partly due to the impact of Covid-19.