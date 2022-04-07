The Daily Dose: April 7, 2022

Here’s is a list of top Covid-19-related news

#“Probable XE”: The Maharashtra State Health Department in its daily bulletin stated that there is a “probable XE variant case in Mumbai”, but Union Health Ministry sources contradicted that statement.

#Ten percent, not 10 times: The WHO has clarified reports on the XE variant’s transmissibility. It is 10 per cent more transmissible, not 10 times more, the WHO said, toning down the fear-factor a few notches.

#Daily tally: India’s new Covid-19 caseload in the last 24 hours stands at, 1033, an 43 deaths.

#Bad deal worse than no deal: Economists and public health voices have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reject a “misleading and ineffectual proposal” leaked from World Trade Organization (WTO) negotiations.

#Equity in digital healthcare: The last two years of the pandemic may have fast-tracked the use of digital strategies to deliver healthcare. But there’s much ground still to be covered in middle and low income countries (LMIC), a recent study has found.

#Level 3 health notice: Amid the ongoing unrest in Sri Lanka owing to its economic crisis, the United States on Wednesday advised its citizens against travelling to the island nation, pointing to fuel and medicine shortages there, besides Covid-19 and terror threats.

#England’s new high: Covid-19 infections in England climbed to a new record high with one in 16 or 6.37 per cent testing positive last month — more than double the one in 35 reported in February, according to a new study.

#Little things that count: When Bill Ramsey sang ‘It’s the little things that count’, he was probably eyeing the future, looking at how micro ATMs are growing. According to the RBI data, the number of these tiny devices used for cashless transactions and card-less cash withdrawals deployed have almost tripled since the pandemic began.