The daily dose: August 10, 2021

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
# Mixing vaccines has been a point of discussion for some time. Now, the ICMR has added its voice to the debate. A recent study by the Indian Council of Medical Research has found that mixing of vaccine doses gives better results than two doses of the same vaccine.
This involves vaccinating with a combination of an adenovirus vector platform-based vaccine, followed by an inactivated whole virus vaccine. The study says this is not only safe but also gives better immunogenicity.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/mixing-of-vaccines-can-give-improved-results-icmr/article35808811.ece
# Eye on Kerala: Test positivity rate in Kerala remained high at 13.23 per cent even on a comparably smaller sample base of 98,640 tests through Sunday. It reported 13,049 Covid-19 cases on Monday while the number of wards with a weekly infection population rate (WIPR) of over 10 per cent was unchanged at 266.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/kerala-reports-high-tpr-of-1323-despite-lower-sample-base/article35823987.ece
# Meanwhile, foreign nationals residing in India can register on the Co-WIN portal and get vaccinated, the Centre has said.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/foreign-nationals-eligible-for-covid-19-jabs-in-india/article35822854.ece
# But in international developments, Canada has said it will extend the ban on arriving passenger flights from India to September 21 because of the risks posed by Covid-19.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/canada-to-extend-ban-on-arriving-passenger-flights-from-india/article35829328.ece
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Interventions for promoting happiness at the workplace must start with a paradigm shift
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Rijula Das’s debut novel is a hard-hitting portrayal of life and death in the red light district
World Heritage Site tag brings droves of tourists to sleepy Palampet, where the shrine is located
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...