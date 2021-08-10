National

The daily dose: August 10, 2021

Jyothi Datta PT Mumbai | Updated on August 10, 2021

We curate for you some of the top stories related to Covid-19

# Mixing vaccines has been a point of discussion for some time. Now, the ICMR has added its voice to the debate. A recent study by the Indian Council of Medical Research has found that mixing of vaccine doses gives better results than two doses of the same vaccine.

This involves vaccinating with a combination of an adenovirus vector platform-based vaccine, followed by an inactivated whole virus vaccine. The study says this is not only safe but also gives better immunogenicity.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/mixing-of-vaccines-can-give-improved-results-icmr/article35808811.ece

# Eye on Kerala: Test positivity rate in Kerala remained high at 13.23 per cent even on a comparably smaller sample base of 98,640 tests through Sunday. It reported 13,049 Covid-19 cases on Monday while the number of wards with a weekly infection population rate (WIPR) of over 10 per cent was unchanged at 266.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/kerala-reports-high-tpr-of-1323-despite-lower-sample-base/article35823987.ece

# Meanwhile, foreign nationals residing in India can register on the Co-WIN portal and get vaccinated, the Centre has said.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/foreign-nationals-eligible-for-covid-19-jabs-in-india/article35822854.ece

# But in international developments, Canada has said it will extend the ban on arriving passenger flights from India to September 21 because of the risks posed by Covid-19.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/canada-to-extend-ban-on-arriving-passenger-flights-from-india/article35829328.ece

Published on August 10, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.