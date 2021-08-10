The daily dose: August 10, 2021

# Mixing vaccines has been a point of discussion for some time. Now, the ICMR has added its voice to the debate. A recent study by the Indian Council of Medical Research has found that mixing of vaccine doses gives better results than two doses of the same vaccine.

This involves vaccinating with a combination of an adenovirus vector platform-based vaccine, followed by an inactivated whole virus vaccine. The study says this is not only safe but also gives better immunogenicity.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/mixing-of-vaccines-can-give-improved-results-icmr/article35808811.ece

# Eye on Kerala: Test positivity rate in Kerala remained high at 13.23 per cent even on a comparably smaller sample base of 98,640 tests through Sunday. It reported 13,049 Covid-19 cases on Monday while the number of wards with a weekly infection population rate (WIPR) of over 10 per cent was unchanged at 266.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/kerala-reports-high-tpr-of-1323-despite-lower-sample-base/article35823987.ece

# Meanwhile, foreign nationals residing in India can register on the Co-WIN portal and get vaccinated, the Centre has said.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/foreign-nationals-eligible-for-covid-19-jabs-in-india/article35822854.ece

# But in international developments, Canada has said it will extend the ban on arriving passenger flights from India to September 21 because of the risks posed by Covid-19.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/canada-to-extend-ban-on-arriving-passenger-flights-from-india/article35829328.ece