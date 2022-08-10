hamburger

National

The Daily Dose: August 10, 2022

PT Jyothi Datta | August 10 | Updated on: Aug 10, 2022

Here’s a curated list of top Covid-19-related stories of the day

#BA.5 rising: The BA.5 variant of Omicron, dominant across the world, is increasing in India too; and contributing to nearly 20–30 per cent of the fresh cases being reported. The surge in BA.5 variants come even as parts of the country, like Delhi, witnesses a spike in Covid-19 positivity.

Also Read
BA.5 Omicron infections rising in India: Health Ministry official

#Greenlight for Corbevax?: Reports today indicate that the government has approved Biological E’s Corbevax as a precaution dose for those above 18 years fully vaccinated with either Covishield or Covaxin, official sources said on Wednesday.

Also Read
Corbevax approved as precaution dose for adults vaccinated with Covaxin, Covishield

#Catch-up: Less than 50 per cent of children are able to catch up with their age-appropriate learning following the Covid-19 pandemic and they get distracted easily, a new survey on learning loss and education recovery has claimed.

Also Read
Less than 50% of children able to catch up with age-appropriate learning post-pandemic: Survey

#Flying women: Hiring more women could help airlines address the staff shortages that are disrupting travel as the world emerges from Covid-19 and demand rebounds.

Also Read
Why there are more women airline pilots in India than the US

#Covid’s contact tracing lessons: To hunt for additional monkeypox cases, health authorities have deployed the wide-net contact tracing methods used to track people exposed to Covid-19. Twenty individuals, including family, friends, household domestic staff and people the deceased patient had played soccer with, were identified as being “high-risk primary contacts.” Another 165 who travelled on the same airplane were told to watch for symptoms.

Also Read
Monkeypox cases driven ‘underground’ by anti-gay stigma in India

#China return in the near future: China on Tuesday said it is “confident” that the first batch of Indian students stuck back home due to the Covid-19 is a restrictions here would return in the “near future”, raising hopes for thousands of students waiting to re-join their colleges in this country.

Also Read
'Confident' first batch of Indian students stuck back home will arrive in 'near future': China
Published on August 10, 2022
Covid-19
coronavirus
China
vaccines and immunisation
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you