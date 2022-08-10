The Daily Dose: August 10, 2022

#BA.5 rising: The BA.5 variant of Omicron, dominant across the world, is increasing in India too; and contributing to nearly 20–30 per cent of the fresh cases being reported. The surge in BA.5 variants come even as parts of the country, like Delhi, witnesses a spike in Covid-19 positivity.

#Greenlight for Corbevax?: Reports today indicate that the government has approved Biological E’s Corbevax as a precaution dose for those above 18 years fully vaccinated with either Covishield or Covaxin, official sources said on Wednesday.

#Catch-up: Less than 50 per cent of children are able to catch up with their age-appropriate learning following the Covid-19 pandemic and they get distracted easily, a new survey on learning loss and education recovery has claimed.

#Flying women: Hiring more women could help airlines address the staff shortages that are disrupting travel as the world emerges from Covid-19 and demand rebounds.

#Covid’s contact tracing lessons: To hunt for additional monkeypox cases, health authorities have deployed the wide-net contact tracing methods used to track people exposed to Covid-19. Twenty individuals, including family, friends, household domestic staff and people the deceased patient had played soccer with, were identified as being “high-risk primary contacts.” Another 165 who travelled on the same airplane were told to watch for symptoms.

#China return in the near future: China on Tuesday said it is “confident” that the first batch of Indian students stuck back home due to the Covid-19 is a restrictions here would return in the “near future”, raising hopes for thousands of students waiting to re-join their colleges in this country.