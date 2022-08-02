The Daily Dose: August 2, 2022

# On a wing and prayer: With the lifting of pandemic restrictions, travellers are taking to the skies in large numbers and airlines are trying to cash in by quickly scaling up operations. But lately, this has been accompanied by a discernible spike in the number of domestic flights being diverted or aborted due to safety-related issues.

# Pre-pandemic salaries: IndiGo will reportedly restore pilots’ salaries to pre-Covid levels beginning November, sources aware of the matter said.

# Sharp rebound: India has been an outlier as economic activity has been rebounding quite sharply, says a Singapore-based banking veteran. Post-Covid, the demand for office spaces seems to be normalising again. Even though the tech industry has moved to a hybrid working model, strong hiring in the sector has offset its impact on the demand, says the article, quoting him.

# Bullish on the festival season: Some companies recorded one of the highest monthly sales in July post-Covid restrictions and some of them even reported the highest-ever monthly sales in their history of operations in the country.

# Footfalls return: Nissan Joseph, CEO, Metro Brands Ltd told BusinessLine, “This has been the first Covid-free quarter and shows the robustness of the brick and mortar retail in India with consumers getting back to offline shopping strongly.”

# Attack on terror: Ayman al-Zawahari, who assumed the leadership of al-Qaeda after the death of Osama bin Laden, has been killed in a “precision strike” carried out by the CIA in the Afghan capital of Kabul, President Joe Biden said, declaring that “justice has been delivered and this terrorist is no more”. The US president was kept abreast of the strike as he was isolated with a rebound case of Covid-19, the article said.

