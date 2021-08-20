The daily dose: August 20, 2021

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
A mixed bag of news on the Covid-19 front today, ranging from worrying to optimistic.
# The rice trade in Vietnam, for instance, is affected by the worsening Covid pandemic with practically no buyers for the autumn harvest of the foodgrain. Vietnam, which reported only 1,500 Covid positive cases during the first outbreak last year, has reported 2.83 lakh positive cases so far, with at least 35 per cent of the south-east Asian nation under lockdown.
# More from the international front, and with local ramifications - Roche’s tocilizumab is seeing an unprecedented demand and pressure on its global supplies. This has lead Unitaid and the World Health Organization to call for a technology transfer to facilitate more companies to make the product and shore-up supplies. WHO has called for EoIs, urging firms to produce it. Roche sells tocilizumab in India through Cipla, (deal formalised 2018).
# On an optimistic note, Dabur’s Mohit Burman told shareholders, they were better prepared now. “The challenges of Covid are far from over..... That said, I am happy to state that we, as an organisation, are better prepared to handle these challenges as compared to last year.”
# In Kerala, ahead of the Onam weekend - Covid-19 transmission intensified, with test positivity ratio (TPR) breaching the 16 per cent-mark to 16.15 per cent after toying with 15 per cent for the past few days. But some virologists say, breakthrough infections could be a ‘blessing in disguise’.
# The Telangana government, meanwhile, is seeking to make Hyderabad a 100 percent Covid-vaccinated city, in 15 days.
# In Tamil Nadu, coronavirus cases declined to 1,702 (1,797) on Thursday to take the total number of infections in the state to 25,95,935.
