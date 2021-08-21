The daily dose: August 21, 2021

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
# And it’s here. A needle-free, plasmid DNA Covid-19 vaccine from Gujarat’s Zydus Cadila. Though it is a three dose vaccine, the absence of a needle could encourage those hesitant to take an injectable vaccine. And that it claims to be a world’s first is an added reason for researchers to be happy, even as scientific circles look for more published data.
# More vaccine regulatory developments, as American healthcare company Johnson & Johnson sought approval in India to study its single dose vaccine in adolescents.
# When it comes to Covid-19 reporting, August seems to have brought some relief for the country’s healthcare administration, as new Covid-19 cases are not reflecting an untoward pattern with many States reporting either single-digit or zero deaths on most days of the month.
And this, experts says, is due to increased vaccination coverage, greater natural immunity because of higher sero prevalence, and, possibly, reduced virulence of the virus.
# Meanwhile, Apollo Hospitals has offered to share around five lakh doses of Covaxin from its stock to the Tamil Nadu government. The offer comes at a time when the State is facing an acute shortage of the Bharat Biotech-manufactured vaccine.
And it is in line with the Union Health Minister’s statement recently that States could dip into the unused vaccine stocks in private hospitals.
# But ending on a worrying note. Several Indian States are building facilities with more paediatric beds, plus oxygen, due to concerns that children returning to school without being vaccinated will be among the most vulnerable during a third Covid wave. Health administrators have taken heed of trends in the United States, where a record number of children have been hospitalised as the coronavirus Delta variant, first found in India, surged through unvaccinated populations.
