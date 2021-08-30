The daily dose: August 30, 2021

#The model country when it came to tackling the coronavirus is cracking down on it, again. New Zealand is in a national lockdown due to a community outbreak of the delta strain. It also reported what is believed to be the country’s first death linked to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

# In India, NTAGI chief says children with co-morbidities will become eligible for vaccination once the Zydus vaccine is available.

# Bharat Biotech has rolled out the first commercial batch of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin manufactured from its facility in Gujarat.

# Also from Gujarat, German technology major Seimens Healthineers is making molecular testing kits in India. A first for them, this will be rolled out in September.

