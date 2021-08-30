National

The daily dose: August 30, 2021

Jyothi Datta PT Mumbai | Updated on August 30, 2021

We curate some of the top Covid-19 stories for you

#The model country when it came to tackling the coronavirus is cracking down on it, again. New Zealand is in a national lockdown due to a community outbreak of the delta strain. It also reported what is believed to be the country’s first death linked to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/covid-19-new-zealand-reports-first-death-linked-to-pfizer-vaccine/article36174011.ece

# In India, NTAGI chief says children with co-morbidities will become eligible for vaccination once the Zydus vaccine is available.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/todays-paper/article36172976.ece

# Bharat Biotech has rolled out the first commercial batch of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin manufactured from its facility in Gujarat.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/bharat-bio-rolls-out-first-commercial-batch-of-covaxin-from-ankleshwar/article36161780.ece

# Also from Gujarat, German technology major Seimens Healthineers is making molecular testing kits in India. A first for them, this will be rolled out in September.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/siemens-healthineers-starts-making-molecular-diagnostic-kits-in-vadodara/article36149723.ece

Published on August 30, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like