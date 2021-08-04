The daily dose: August 4, 2021

# The rising ‘R’ factor in eight States including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Mizoram, besides Kerala, continues to be a cause for worry for the health administration. Representing the number of people that one person can infect, the ‘R’, or the reproduction factor, needs to be below 1.

‘R’ factor above 1 in 8 States worries Health Ministry

# Kerala’s medical officers warn the State government that mass vaccination events as rolled out on a few occasions during the last week can act as a super-spreader and should not be encouraged. This, even as they agreed that vaccines are the best tool to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mass vaccinations may turn super-spreaders, warn Kerala docs

# India’s hiring rate has been recovering steadily since the second wave of Covid-19, according to LinkedIn’s latest Labour Market update for June 2021. India’s hiring rate was 42 per cent higher, it said.

Hiring in India around 42% above pre-Covid levels: LinkedIn report

# Sweden, which has a surplus of AstraZeneca vaccines, is ready to share it with other nations, including India, but only through the Covax initiative.

Sweden recognises Covishield as valid for travel, says Klas Molin

# The Delhi High Court has notices to the Centre and State governments on a plea by an 84-year-old woman seeking directions for a policy on home vaccination for the elderly and bedridden patients and also a helpline number to register for the Covid-19 vaccine.

Maharashtra has begun vaccinating those who are bed-ridden at home.

‘Vaccinate senior citizens at home’