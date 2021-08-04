The daily dose: August 4, 2021

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
# The rising ‘R’ factor in eight States including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Mizoram, besides Kerala, continues to be a cause for worry for the health administration. Representing the number of people that one person can infect, the ‘R’, or the reproduction factor, needs to be below 1.
‘R’ factor above 1 in 8 States worries Health Ministry
# Kerala’s medical officers warn the State government that mass vaccination events as rolled out on a few occasions during the last week can act as a super-spreader and should not be encouraged. This, even as they agreed that vaccines are the best tool to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mass vaccinations may turn super-spreaders, warn Kerala docs
# India’s hiring rate has been recovering steadily since the second wave of Covid-19, according to LinkedIn’s latest Labour Market update for June 2021. India’s hiring rate was 42 per cent higher, it said.
Hiring in India around 42% above pre-Covid levels: LinkedIn report
# Sweden, which has a surplus of AstraZeneca vaccines, is ready to share it with other nations, including India, but only through the Covax initiative.
Sweden recognises Covishield as valid for travel, says Klas Molin
# The Delhi High Court has notices to the Centre and State governments on a plea by an 84-year-old woman seeking directions for a policy on home vaccination for the elderly and bedridden patients and also a helpline number to register for the Covid-19 vaccine.
Maharashtra has begun vaccinating those who are bed-ridden at home.
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
A riveting podcast charts the making of the men who unleashed carnage on the planet
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
American translator Daisy Rockwell on introducing Usha Priyamvada’s ‘Fifty-Five Pillars, Red Walls’ — a novel ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...