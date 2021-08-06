The daily dose: August 6, 2021

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
# Serum chief extends financial support to students quarantined, despite two doses of Covishield.
Serum Institute chief extends financial support to students quarantined despite Covishield
# But students seem undeterred by quarantine woes they may face abroad.
Quarantine woes aside, students keen on studying abroad after taking Covishield jab
# Bharat Biotech, meanwhile, received a GMP certificate from Hungary.
Covaxin gets ‘good manufacturing practice’ certification from Hungary
# In Maharasthra, the State is looking to control public movement and crowds at ‘super spreader’ events in 25 districts where Covid-19 curbs were recently vacated. Early this week, the Maharashtra government had relaxed Covid-19 restrictions allowing shops to remain open longer, industries, government, and private offices to function at full capacity.
Maharashtra govt worried about Covid spread as curbs ease
# And this, even as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister looks into demands to get local trains running again.
Resumption of Mumbai local trains likely for the general public: Thackeray
# The Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent spike in digital adoption has not only increased the demand for fresh talent in IT space but have also opened up an opportunity for organisations to become more inclusive and gender diverse, according to leading human resource and gender diversity experts.
Pandemic driving demand for fresh talent, inclusivity, diversity: Experts
# Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu sees a marginal increase in Covid-19 cases.
New Covid-19 cases rise slightly in TN
# And from the Olympic venue: Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has denied the Olympics have caused a rise in infections. Reports said that Tokyo reported 5,042 new daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, hitting a record since the pandemic began as the infections surge in the Japanese capital hosting the Olympics.
Tokyo logs record 5,042 cases as infections surge amid Games
