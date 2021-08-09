The daily dose: August 9, 2021

# Major States are seen punching below their weight when it comes to Covid vaccination, despite being equipped with the necessary infrastructure, trained vaccinators and cold-chain networks.

Be it Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Kerala, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan or Uttar Pradesh, vaccine supply shortage continues to be the key spoiler, leading to subpar coverage — this is even as the Centre maintains that over 2.2 crore doses remain unutilised with the States and UTs as on August 7.

# Maharashtra Chief Minister opens up Mumbai’s locals for citizens who are fully vaccinated, from August 15.

# Meanwhile, those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 can now get their vaccination certificate through WhatsApp.

# Kerala rung in the first Sunday with a total lockdown after the State government revised the guidelines a few days ago.

# Meanwhile, Kerala reported 18,607 new Covid-19 cases on the first Sunday after it implemented a revised strategy for the containment of the pandemic, in which the test positivity rate (TPR) was replaced with a weekly infection population rate (WIPR) .

# Internationally, China reported more Covid-19 cases as it entered the third week of its current outbreak on Monday, while some cities added rounds of mass testing in the effort to stamp out locally-transmitted infections.

