The daily dose: December 13, 2021

# A tale of three pandemics: Past pandemics teach us that they always ebb and flow in waves, warning against any premature “celebration of defeat”. They are a clear message as Omicron numbers rise in the country and abroad.

# India Omicron tally: India reported 4 fresh cases of Omicron on Sunday, one each in Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

And later in the day, one from Kerala.

# UK raises alert level: Meanwhile, the UK government raised the country’s coronavirus alert level from three to four due to the rapid increase of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, recording another 1,239 cases to take the total to 3,137.

# Anti-dumping measures: Countries led by the US, India and China doubled their use of anti-dumping measures in the pandemic period (July 2020-June 2021) against cheap inflow of certain goods such as steel and chemicals but most nations demonstrated restraint in the imposition of new trade restrictive measures related to the pandemic, numbers collated by a recent WTO report show.

# Booster chorus: As Omicron gets reported across the country, a growing number of experts now say that a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine “seems to help” in high-risk, high-exposure people to shore-up their immunity against the new variant.

# Seropositivity helps?: The country has the advantage of a heavy rate of infection from the second wave, says an expert. Observing that data on the new SARS-CoV2 variant, Omicron, is still emerging, an expert has said the very high rate of ‘seropositivity’ should keep the country in good stead even as he emphasised on increased vaccination coverage and adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

# Antibodies & immunity: With the highly mutated omicron variant spreading rapidly, people want to know if immunity from vaccination or a prior infection will be enough to protect them against getting infected or developing severe disease.

If prior immunity does provide sufficient protection, then precautionary measures to slow omicron’s spread, together with vaccinating and boosting people, should prevent intolerable strain on healthcare systems. But if not, then increased social restrictions are inevitable as the variant spreads around the world, says a report.

