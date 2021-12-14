The daily dose: December 14, 2021

#Omicron tally inches upwards: Seven new cases of Omicron covid variant were reported in Rajasthan (4), Maharashtra (2) and Gujarat (1) on Monday, taking India’s total tally to 45 so far. While in Maharashtra the cumulative infections rose to 20, the highest in the country, Rajasthan is only second at 13.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/india-reports-7-new-omicron-cases-in-rajasthan-maharashtra-and-gujarat/article37946604.ece

# Rajashtan’s experience: Close monitoring of Omicron cases in Rajasthan, which has reported 13 confirmed cases so far, showed no symptoms even in an elderly patient with co-morbidities. Of the 13, nine were discharged after their RTPCR tests were found to be Covid-19 negative. Except five below 18 years, the remaining eight are double-vaccinated.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/todays-paper/article37948830.ece

# Outpace Delta? UK warnings: The Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus will outpace the Delta variant where community transmission occurs, said the World Health Organization (WHO) in its latest update on the highly-mutated variant.

The development comes even as the UK reported the first death of a person infected with the Omicron variant. In fact, late on Sunday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had cautioned the country of a “tidal wave” of infections due to Omicron, raising their alertness levels up a notch.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/omicron-may-outpace-delta-due-to-community-transmission-who/article37946597.ece

# Tackling Covid, the Maharashtra way: We have no hesitation in saying that Maharashtra was one of the pioneers in tackling Covid,” said the Bombay High Court on Monday, showering praises on the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/bombay-hc-heaps-praise-on-state-for-successfully-handling-covid-19-crisis/article37946628.ece

# Kerala’s petitioner: Slamming a petitioner who sought a directive to remove the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from paid Covid vaccine certificates, the Kerala High Court, on Monday, asked whether the petitioner was ashamed of the Prime Minister who has come to power with the people’s mandate.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/kerala-hc-slams-petitioner-objecting-pms-picture-on-covid-vax-certificate/article37946880.ece

# SA President on treatment: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild Covid-19 symptoms after testing positive for the viral infection, his office said. President Ramaphosa contracted Covid-19 infection on a day when the country recorded a new high of 37,875 new infections overnight, dramatically up from the previous day’s 17,154 new cases. https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/south-african-prez-cyril-ramaphosa-contracts-covid-19/article37942525.ece