The daily dose: December 27, 2021

# Omicron, shy of 500: It’s been an active festive weekend, with the Centre and State trying to step on the brakes and stop the spread of the virus and variant.

The Centre meets States this week on vaccinating children. This, comes against the backdrop of the Prime Minister’s announcement to do so, in addition to giving the third dose to vulnerable people.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/centre-calls-meeting-with-states-tomorrow-on-children-vaxbooster/article38044073.ece

# “Unscientific”: Though all do not seem to be in agreement, as an agency report suggests. A senior epidemiologist at AIIMS who is the principal investigator of Covaxin trials for adults and children at the institute on Sunday termed the Centre’s decision to vaccinate children against Covid “unscientific” and said it will not yield any additional benefit.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/governments-decision-on-covid-vaccination-for-children-unscientific-senior-epidemiologist-of-aiims/article38041647.ece

# Night curfew: One more State joins in and brings on night curfew for 10 days starting December 28 to January 7 to combat the ongoing threat from the Omicron variant.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/karnataka-declares-10-day-night-curfew-curbs-on-new-year-celebrations/article38040952.ece

# Holiday disruptions: Internationally, the variant is upending holiday plans for tens of thousands of travellers, but it didn’t do much damage to holiday shopping.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/covid-19-omicron-variant-disrupts-holiday-travel-but-not-shopping/article38046279.ece

# Cancelled: Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights Saturday because of staffing issues tied to Covid-19, disrupting holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, noted nearly 1,000 cancelled flights entering, leaving or in the US on Saturday, up from 690 flights scrapped on Friday. Over 250 more flights were already cancelled for Sunday.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/flight-cancellations-ruin-holiday-plans-for-thousands/article38040786.ece

#February cut-off: Singapore has made Covid vaccination a mandatory condition for approving new applications for work passes, long-term passes and permanent residence in Singapore from February 1 next year.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/covid-vaccination-is-mandatory-in-singapore-from-february-2022/article38046292.ece

# China lockdowns: China’s local symptomatic coronavirus cases crept up again, with most new infections reported in the northwestern city of Xian as it entered a fifth day of a lockdown.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/chinas-local-covid-19-cases-edge-higher-as-xian-enters-5th-day-of-lockdown/article38046371.ece

From the Specials

# On a wing and prayer: Over 3,000 flights were cancelled on the eve of Christmas and cancellations are expected to double as New Year approaches, says the lead story in the aviation special page, FlightPlan.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/specials/flight-plan/omicron-airlines-on-a-wing-and-prayer/article38042465.ece

#Frontline fatigue: As Omicron hovers dangerously, the “exhausted” medical fraternity is left hoping for the best even as it prepares for the worst in 2022, says the story in the health & pharma special page, Pulse.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/specials/pulse/frontline-fatigue-in-third-year-of-covid/article38042167.ece

#Eye on the variant: Our guest article in Pulse, is from the head of a company that helps keep track of evolving viruses. Because that’s what viruses do, they mutate to survive and thrive in their environment.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/todays-paper/tp-cleantech/article38045259.ece