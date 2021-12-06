The daily dose: December 6, 2021

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
# Tally up to 21: The first case of Omicron confirmed in the National Capital was double-vaccinated with Covishield. More cases get detected in India, and the tally has gone up to 21. https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/todays-paper/article37859919.ece
Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, six members of a family in Pimpri-Chinchwad have tested positive for Omicron variant of coronavirus. https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/7-more-cases-of-omicron-infection-in-maharashtra/article37856371.ece
In Tamil Nadu, 724 new Covid cases were reported on Sunday. There were ten deaths and 1,02,068 samples tested.
# Fuels a shadow on prices: Omicron may end up deciding how much you will spend on your auto and cooking fuel. Not only has it put health experts and bodies like the WHO in a cautious mode as they are working on how dangerous or destructive this virus is, it has also left entities such as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) confused.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/omicron-shadow-looms-over-oil-gas-prices/article37856412.ece
# Affects smugglers too: As the Covid-19 pandemic hits air travel, gold smugglers shifted their route from West Asia to Myanmar to bring the yellow metal into India, according to the Annual Report of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/as-pandemic-hits-air-travel-gold-smugglers-take-the-myanmar-route/article37844655.ece
# Less dangerous?: United States health officials said that while the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading throughout the country, early indications suggest it may be less dangerous than delta, which continues to drive a surge of hospitalisations.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/anthony-fauci-says-early-reports-encouraging-about-omicron-variant/article37860841.ece
# But more transmissible: Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has said that early clinical observations globally suggest that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 may be more transmissible and have a higher risk of reinfection compared to the Delta and Beta variants of the virus.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/covid-19-omicron-has-higher-risk-of-reinfection-than-delta-beta-variants-singapore-health-ministry/article37860904.ece
