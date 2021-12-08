The daily dose: December 8, 2021

# Missing travellers: After Karnataka, similar instances reported from Maharashtra. Here’s a case from Sangli, the sugar bowl of Maharashtra, that has a lot to worry about. Out of the 156 foreign returnees to the municipal corporation area, about 76 are “missing” and the Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad (SMK) Municipal corporation administration is moving heaven and earth to trace and test them for the Omicron variant.

Breaking into a sweat over ‘missing’ foreign returnees

# Cutting production: Vaccine-maker Serum Institute of India has indicated it will reduce production by 50 per cent as it has completed its existing commitment to the government, and has not received any further orders or guidance on the booster policy, going forward.

SII to cut production by 50%

# Vaccinating the elderly: An analysis of age-wise vaccination as a proportion of the population reveals that most of the country’s elderly who are willing to be vaccinated may have already received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Vaccination continues at brisk pace in 18-45 age group

And here it is visually:

More than 70% of 45+ group have got 2 shots

# Sputnik family: A new member of the Sputnik family of Covid-19 vaccines, Sputnik M, for adolescents, is up for registration with the Indian drug regulator, according to the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Sputnik M, the latest vaccine for adolescents

# Reduce the gap: Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray has written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to reduce the gap between two vaccine doses to four weeks in Mumbai so that 100 per cent of the eligible population in the city is fully vaccinated by January 2022.

Reduce gap between vaccine doses to 4 weeks in Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray

# Wary of lockdowns: Even as the number of Omicron patients in the State crosses double-digits, the Maharashtra government is wary of imposing lockdowns or restrictions on the public as of now.

Omicron Covid variant: Why Maharashtra is wary of lockdowns and restrictions

# Three Covid-19 cases: Three more international travellers from “At risk” countries — UK, the Netherlands, Zimbabwe — have been tested Covid positive in the National Capital.

Covid positive: Three Indian passengers from UK, Netherlands, Zimbabwe admitted in LNJP Hospital

# Testing negative: Kerala can heave a sigh of relief for the time being as the eight samples sent for genome sequencing for the suspected Omicron variant has returned negative.

# Ease of travel: Amid the Omicron scare, the Civil Aviation and Health Ministry on Tuesday mandated contactless self-declaration at Air Suvidha Portal which helps the centre in contact tracing. The implementation of the Air Suvidha has been mandated to provide hassle-free, queue free, and convenient air travel to all international passengers arriving in India, the Government said in a release.

Omicron scare: Centre mandates Air Suvidha Portal for ease of travelling

# SA’s concern: South Africa’s fourth Covid-19 wave was anticipated and the emergence of the new Omicron variant was inevitable, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said, terming the surge in infections a matter of “great concern”.

Emergence of Omicron was inevitable, says SA President Ramaphosa

# S Korea’s infections: New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic on Wednesday as hours-long lines snaked around testing stations in the capital Seoul amid a worsening virus crisis.

South Korea's daily virus jump exceeds 7,000 for 1st time