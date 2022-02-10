The Daily Dose: February 10, 2022

# “Accomodative” policy: The monetary policy committee voted unanimously to stand pat on the repo rate and voted by 5-1 majority to continue with the accommodative monetary policy stance as the outlook for inflation and growth and the uncertainties relating to Omicron spillover warrant continued policy support for durable and broad based recovery.

# Vaccine tally: India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccine coverage has exceeded 171 crore vaccine doses, according to the official data from the Health Ministry.

# SaNOtize spray in India: The Indian tool-kit to treat Covid now has a Nitric Oxide nasal spray (NONS) in it from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Canadian pharmaceutical company SaNOtize Research & Development Corp. It has been approved to treat adult patients with Covid-19, who have a high risk of disease progression.

# Rates rationalised: The Kerala Heath Department has rationalised the rates applicable for various Covid diagnostic tests and safety equipment/gear such as PPE kits and N95 masks.

# Pay up: WHO asks rich countries to pay up for plan to tackle Covid-19.

# Foreign travellers: The Philippines lifted a nearly 2-year ban on foreign travellers on Thursday in a lifesaving boost for its tourism and related industries as an omicron-fuelled surge eases. Foreign travellers from 157 countries with visa-free arrangements with the Philippines who have been fully vaccinated and tested negative for the virus will be welcomed.

# Trudeau’s trucker problem: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stood firm against an easing of the country’s Covid-19 restrictions Wednesday in the face of mounting pressure from protesters using trucks to blockade the capital and the US border crossings, including the economically vital bridge to Detroit

# Protests in New Zealand: Police on Thursday began arresting some of the protesters who have been camped out on Parliament’s grounds as a convoy protest against coronavirus mandates entered its third day. The arrests came after Parliament Speaker Trevor Mallard took the rare step of closing the grounds.

