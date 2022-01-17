The Daily Dose: January 17, 2022 

# Cases dip, positivity rises: India reported 2,58,089 new cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Monday. This is lower by 4.79 per cent from 2.71 lakh new cases reported on Sunday.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/covid-19-indias-pace-of-new-cases-slows-test-positivity-jumps-to-20/article64905402.ece

# Obtain consent: The Centre has told the Supreme Court that Covid-19 inoculation guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry do not envisage forcible vaccination without obtaining the consent of an individual.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/no-person-can-be-forced-to-get-vaccinated-against-their-wishes-centre-to-sc/article64905379.ece

# One year of vaccinations: India has administered over 157.2 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/covid-19-vaccination-india-crosses-the-157-crore-mark-in-total-doses-administered/article64905388.ece

# T-cells and immunity: Scientists have questioned whether topping up antibodies, only to see them soon fade away, is sustainable.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/science/covid-why-t-cell-vaccines-could-be-the-key-to-long-term-immunity/article64905400.ece

# No vaccine, no cafe: France’s parliament approved a law Sunday that will exclude unvaccinated people from all restaurants, sports arenas and other venues, the central measure of government efforts to protect hospitals amid record numbers of infections driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/no-vaccine-no-cafe-according-to-new-french-virus-law/article64905380.ece

# Leaving on a jet plane: Novak Djokovic arrived early Monday in Dubai after his deportation from Australia over its required Covid-19 vaccination ended the no. 1-ranked men’s tennis player’s hopes of defending his Australian Open title.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/sports/djokovic-arrives-in-dubai-after-deportation-from-australia/article64905354.ece