The daily dose: January 6, 2022

Low hospitalisation, though cases rise: The exponential rise of 55 per cent in Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours to 58,097 and the first death due to the highly-transmissible Omicron variant on Wednesday coincided with 3 to 7 per cent hospitalisation in all major metros in the country.

Covid-19 cases rise 55% in 24 hours, but hospitalisation still a low 3-7%

Molnupiravir has its concerns: ICMR’s Dr Bhargava explains to BusinessLine why the antiviral Molnupiravir that recently got approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) is not the part of Covid treatment protocol.

Same dose to be administered as precautionary dose: Health Ministry

No cruising through this one: The Directorate General of Shipping has “temporarily” withdrawn the standard operating procedures (SOP) issued in September last year for resumption of domestic cruise operations in Indian waters after many passengers on board a cruise ship in Goa were infected with Covid earlier this week.

D G Shipping halts cruise ship operations in Indian waters after passengers test positive for Covid

Healthcare disparity: As India gears up to face the possible third wave of Covid-19, a total of 1,04,09,651 healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, and lab technicians, are registered on the Co-WIN portal as of December 14, 2021. However, there is a huge disparity in the availability of healthcare workers across the States.

Huge disparity in availability of healthcare workforce across States

# Limit Covid duty: The Indian Medical Association has appealed to the Government to limit Covid duty of doctors to 8 hours a day in view of high risk of infection due to Omicron.

Limit Covid duty for docs to 8 hours: IMA to Govt

# Mild, did you say? : Non-testing and delaying treatment of Omicron variant of Covid may lead to increase in spread of the pandemic as it can be asymptomatic, according to K Hari Prasad, President, Apollo Group of Hospitals.

‘Notion of Omicron being mild is dangerous’

#TN’s home isolation guidelines: Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has issued new guidelines for home isolation and discharge due to a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases and Omicron variant.

Covid-19: TN issues new guidelines on home isolation and discharge

# Karnataka’s weekend curfew: The Karnataka government has imposed a weekend curfew for two weeks due to the rising Covid-19 cases in the state. A guideline was issued by the state government to curb the situation of rising cases.

Amid Covid-19 surge, Karnataka government announces weekend curfew

# At-home-tests and Omicron: Do at-home Covid-19 tests detect the Omicron variant? Yes, but US health officials say early data suggests they may be less sensitive at picking it up.

Do at-home Covid-19 tests detect the Omicron variant?

# Not at the movies: Close on the heels of Rajamouli’s multi-starrer film RRR opting out of the Pongal race owing to Omicron fears, 'Radhe Shyam', yet another big-budget film starring Bahubali-fame Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, has decided to defer the release of the film, citing the same reason.

Omicron fears: Prabhas-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' release postponed

# Grammy’s postponed: The Grammy Awards were postponed, weeks before the planned Los Angeles ceremony over what organisers called “too many risks” from the Omicron variant, signalling what could be the start of another year of pandemic upheaval for awards season.

Grammys postpone ceremony, citing Omicron variant risks

# Australia is not open to No-vax, Djokovic: The Serbian tennis icon’s chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo Thursday when the country denied him entry and cancelled his visa because he failed to meet the requirements for an exemption to Covid-19 vaccination rules.

Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia, has visa cancelled